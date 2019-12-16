AllHipHop
Lil Yachty Turns Violent And Stomps Out Guy Taunting Him

AllHipHop Staff
Rap star Lil Yachty and his crew were involved in a confrontation at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles over the weekend.

(AllHipHop News) Lil Yachty's crew unleashed their fury on a dude talking smack to the rapper in Los Angeles over the weekend.

TMZ captured footage of Lil Yachty exiting the L.A. Coliseum where he performed at Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles.

The rapper was caught in a verbal dispute with the unknown male, but things quickly turned violent when he lost his temper and erupted in anger.

Lil Yachty threw a punch at the guy, who attempted to run away from the confrontation, but he was chased down by the rapper's crew, who tossed the man to the ground, where he was kicked and stomped on.

So far, there's no word what caused Lil Yachty to explode or if the guy is going to press charges. 

