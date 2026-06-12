Lil Zay Osama Case Expands With 8th Arrest In Home Invasion

Lil Zay Osama’s federal case keeps expanding as prosecutors charge an eighth defendant in the violent Winnetka home invasion.

Lil Zay Osama keeps watching his case expand as federal prosecutors continue racking up charges against everyone involved in the March home invasion that targeted cryptocurrency and cash in Winnetka.

Andrew Franklin, 19, from Chicago, got arrested on June 3 and now faces kidnapping and robbery conspiracy charges that could bury him for life if convicted on the kidnapping count alone, plus another two decades for the robbery piece.

Franklin was one of five armed men who stormed into a residence on Rosewood Avenue that Sunday in March.

The crew pretended to be food delivery workers, then forced their way inside and kept a resident and a child restrained for more than an hour while they tore through the place looking for valuables.

They specifically demanded access to cryptocurrency wallets, online accounts, and safes.

When they left, they’d stolen over $111,000 in digital currency, cash, and other property. That level of coordination and violence is exactly what gets federal prosecutors moving fast.

This arrest marks the eighth person charged in the conspiracy, and according to The Record North Shore, the other defendants already facing charges include Dashun Brown, David Franklin, Anthony Ramsey, Khiell Dukes, Jalen Chambers, and Tyrese Fenton-Watson.

The pattern of ongoing arrests shows investigators are methodically working through the entire network of people who planned and executed this invasion.

The case has drawn significant attention due to Lil Zay Osama’s involvement and the calculated nature of the crime.

This wasn’t some random home invasion. The precision of the operation, from the fake delivery driver setup to the specific demands for cryptocurrency access, indicates serious planning happened beforehand.

Each new arrest adds pressure on the defendants and strengthens the prosecution’s narrative about how this crew operated together.

Federal prosecutors have built a comprehensive case demonstrating coordination among all eight defendants, and Franklin’s arrest represents another critical piece of that puzzle.

The legal exposure here is severe and unforgiving. Kidnapping conspiracy carries a potential life sentence, and robbery conspiracy adds up to 20 years on top of that.

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