Lin-Manuel Miranda Doc 'We Are Freestyle Love Supreme' Postponed In Solidarity With #BlackLiveMatter Protesters

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

A new date for the Hulu film has yet to be announced.

(AllHipHop News) We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, the documentary about the rapping improv group associated with award-winning creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, was scheduled to hit Hulu this week. However, the release of the film has been delayed.

"Black Lives Matter. We will be postponing the release of the #WeAreFreestyleLoveSupreme documentary and look forward to sharing it with you in the future. Today, take action: https://blacklivesmatters.carrd.co," read a tweet from the Freestyle Love Supreme Twitter account.

Before heading the critically-acclaimed musicals In the Heights and Hamilton, Miranda helped create Freestyle Love Supreme. Filmmaker Andrew Fried began documenting the collective in 2005. Fried used that footage to create the doc covering the group's off-Broadway show and 2019 Broadway reunion. 

Lin-Manuel Miranda went on to win an Emmy Award, three Tony Awards, and three Grammy Awards. The New York City native is also a recipient of the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Hamilton. 

That same year, The Hamilton Mixtape debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Various artists such as The Roots, Nas, Dave East, Common, Usher, Alicia Keys, Queen Latifah, Miguel, Jill Scott, Ashanti, Ja Rule, John Legend, Wiz Khalifa, Chance The Rapper, and more contributed to the project.

