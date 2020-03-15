AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Listen: Donald Glover Drops New Surprise Album

Fatima Barrie

Donald Glover dropped a new album in the middle of the night in an unconventional way.

(AllHipHop News) Donald Glover has surprised fans with a new website,

donaldgloverpresents.com, which features a brand new album.

The new album is presented in a live stream form and includes 12 tracks with guest appearances from 21 Savage, Ariana Grande, and SZA.

Glover’s 2018 single “Feels Like Summer” appears on the album, in addition to “Warlords” which he performed at Cochaellla 2019, and Algorhythm,” which was released on an augmented reality app.

The link to the new album was originally tweeted by a user named FASHIONSPITTA. Glover’s management team retweeted it.

No other details have been revealed, although some fans have come up with a theory that a set of music videos will follow the release.

The last music release from the singer, rapper, and actor was his 2018 EP Summer Pack, which was released under his stage name Childish Gambino. It included the singles “Summertime Magic” and “Feels Like Summer.”

Users from a Reddit thread also came up with a tentative tracklist for the looped album:

Warlords

Little Foot Big Foot Get Out the Way

Why Go To The Party?

Feels Like Summer

The Violence

Under the Sun

We Are We Are We Are

Algorhythm

Time (feat. Ariana Grande) [FROM GUAVA ISLAND]

Vibrate (feat. 21 Savage & SZA)

Beautiful

Sweet Thang / Thank You

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B Profits Could Go To Humiliated Tattooed Guy

A guy who claims he was humiliated when Cardi B used his back on her mixtape cover is going after all of the money she has made since its release.

Nolan Strong

by

MattBane

People Mad At Post Malone and Billie Eilish For Not Canceling Shows

Post Malone and Billie Eilish postponed the rest of their tours, after backlash.

AllHipHop Staff

EXCLUSIVE: Woman Who Blamed Casanova For Breaking Her Jaw Drops Lawsuit

Casanova managed to escape what could have been an expensive lawsuit after he allegedly broke a woman's jaw in a diner.

AllHipHop Staff

Waka Flocka Says He Would Annihilate Nas & KRS-One On An 808 Beat

The reality show star explains when the "wack rapper" wins.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Catch-22

Pharrell’s SITW And The Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival Postponed

More festival cancellations have arrived.

Fatima Barrie

by

aliana

Chief Keef Cuffed In Mexico

Chief Keef found himself in some kind of trouble in Mexico!

AllHipHop Staff

by

bafanamusic

DaBaby Slaps Female At Florida Show And Gets Booed Off The Stage

DaBaby just scored another hit - on a fan! The rap star is accused of smacking a woman at his show in Florida!

AllHipHop Staff

by

ThaWickedNigga

Bay Area Rapper A-Wax Arrested As Murder Suspect

Bay Area native A-Wax is a murder suspect in a recent homicide.

AllHipHop Staff

Travis Scott Wins Lawsuit Battle Over Crashed Lamborghini

On December 31, 2017, Travis Scott was in a horrible car crash on his way to Diddy’s house for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve night party when he crashed his rented Lamborghini Aventador.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

bafanamusic

Jay-Z Responds To Criticism Of His NFL Deal On Jay Electronica's 'A Written Testimony'

Hov has words for people that believe he betrayed Black people.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

realest357