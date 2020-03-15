Listen: Donald Glover Drops New Surprise Album

Donald Glover dropped a new album in the middle of the night in an unconventional way.

(AllHipHop News) Donald Glover has surprised fans with a new website,

donaldgloverpresents.com, which features a brand new album.

The new album is presented in a live stream form and includes 12 tracks with guest appearances from 21 Savage, Ariana Grande, and SZA.

Glover’s 2018 single “Feels Like Summer” appears on the album, in addition to “Warlords” which he performed at Cochaellla 2019, and Algorhythm,” which was released on an augmented reality app.

The link to the new album was originally tweeted by a user named FASHIONSPITTA. Glover’s management team retweeted it.

No other details have been revealed, although some fans have come up with a theory that a set of music videos will follow the release.

The last music release from the singer, rapper, and actor was his 2018 EP Summer Pack, which was released under his stage name Childish Gambino. It included the singles “Summertime Magic” and “Feels Like Summer.”

Users from a Reddit thread also came up with a tentative tracklist for the looped album:

Warlords

Little Foot Big Foot Get Out the Way

Why Go To The Party?

Feels Like Summer

The Violence

Under the Sun

We Are We Are We Are

Algorhythm

Time (feat. Ariana Grande) [FROM GUAVA ISLAND]

Vibrate (feat. 21 Savage & SZA)

Beautiful

Sweet Thang / Thank You