LISTEN: J. Cole Drops Two Songs "The Lion King" And "The Climb Back"

AllHipHop Staff

J. Cole will no longer delay his march to a new album due to a pandemic.

(AllHipHop News) As promised, J. Cole has released a pair of new songs that will lead to his next album. This is the first foray back into solo work that J. Cole has put forth since his 2018 album, 4 Your Eyez Only. NEW said

Fans were expecting two songs and received just that - "Lion King On Ice" and "The Climb Back." The tunes are in a single package called Lewis Street. All lyrical "roads" lead to The Fall Off, the next album by Cole.  

Cole has been busy, despite it being a while since his last whole album dropped. He has collaborated with Gang Starr, Young Thug, Big KRIT, YBN Cordae, DaBaby and his own crew, which appeared on Revenge Of The Dreamers III. 

Earlier this year, Cole seemed to diss Chicago rapper Noname on a short song called "Snow on tha Bluff."

KOD was Cole's last album. There is no release date for The Fall Off.

Listen to "Lion King On Ice" and "The Climb Back" below.

