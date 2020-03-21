AllHipHop
LISTEN: Kanye West, Taylor Swift's Full “Famous” Call Leaked

AllHipHop Staff

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian may have been dishonest about Taylor Swift’s approval of the rapper’s “Famous” line.

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West and Taylor Swift’s full phone call dating back to 2016, about the rapper’s controversial song “Famous” has been leaked.

“Famous,” which features Rihanna, appears on West’s seventh studio album The Life of Pablo.

The record includes a line that states, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that b##ch famous.”

The pop superstar responded to the lyrics after the song’s release and expressed her dislike for West’s bars.

Kim Kardashian then took to social media, stating that Swift approved the lyrics and called the singer a “snake.”

Video footage of the entire phone call has now leaked online, possibly suggesting otherwise.

Kanye West can be seen in the video clip talking to Swift on speakerphone, where he raps the line to her.

He doesn’t, however, rap the line where he calls her a b##ch and claims he made her famous.

This is interesting, considering, Taylor Swift can be heard on the phone call relieved that the line doesn’t call her the derogatory term.

Following the release of the song, was the music video for “Famous” which also caused an uproar.

The visual features Kanye West laying alongside several lifelike dolls that resemble stars such as Taylor Swift herself, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Chris Brown, and Donald Trump.

The leak of the phone call has sent people, including fans, into a frenzy.

Neither Kanye West or Taylor Swift has commented on the situation yet. 

Listen to the call down below.

