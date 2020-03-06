LISTEN: Megan Thee Stallion Drops "Suga" Amidst Label War

Rap star Megan Thee Stallion delivered on her promise to drop new music today as she fights it out with her label, 1501 Certified.

The "Hot Girl Summer" star has been locked in a legal battle with 1501 Certified Entertainment chiefs over the past week, accusing them of trying to block the launch of any new material because she wants to renegotiate an unfair contract she signed five years ago.

Megan was granted a restraining order against 1501 executives on Monday, giving her the green light to move forward with her planned music release.

Label head Carl Crawford filed a request for an emergency hearing on Wednesday, arguing the MC has no right to take them to court.

He insisted the terms of their record deal - the same one Megan, now 25, is seeking to have reworked - are clear in stipulating that any dispute is to be addressed in arbitration.

However, Crawford's motion to dissolve the temporary protection order was dismissed, paving the way for Megan to share her latest work, a nine-track project called Suga.

In addition to the new batch of music, Megan dropped a new video for her song "B.I.T.C.H."

