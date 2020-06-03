Listen To Big Sean's Powerful Speech About Black Oppression

The Detroit rap star used his social media platform to speak out against racial oppression in America.

(AllHipHop News) Big Sean has recounted the history of U.S. police clashes with the black community in an emotional video statement.

The singer and rapper took to social media to share his support for the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd and delved into his difficult experience as a black man in the U.S.

"I don't feel equal and I don't feel free," he said in footage posted to his Twitter and Instagram feeds. "Of course let's speak up and be heard, but things have to change."

Sean, real name Sean Michael Leonard Anderson, added, "Clearly we got the whole world's attention, obviously, and justice has to be served. Period. And if it's not, I don't think things are going to change or get better."

He then detailed his experiences of the protests that have swept the nation in the wake of the tragedy, insisting he'll always be very proud of his skin color.

"I don't know if it's to make us look like we wild beasts or don't have control, but we clearly are not wild beasts," he added. "We're extraordinary, talented magical people that if you took us out of the equation, the world would be very, very bland."

Big Sean also touched on discrimination throughout U.S. history, adding, "Our ancestors built this country for free, OK? So I'm just talking from the heart right now, but one of my biggest issues is that... this current government, and country, is built on a racist foundation.

"It's impossible to get out of once you in there, you know...? Some of the first police forces ever was made during slavery, down South, in them Southern states. And their main focus was to capture, apprehend, beat, discipline slaves, rip them apart from their families, keep them apart and God knows whatever else."