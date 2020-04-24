Listen To Juice WRLD’s Posthumous Single ‘Righteous’

"Taking medicine to fix all of the damage. My anxiety the size of a planet."

(AllHipHop News) Grade A record executive Lil Bibby has recently been teasing a posthumous album from his late protégé, Juice WRLD. Yesterday the estate of Jarad Higgins announced a new song from the Chicago-bred rapper/singer would arrive overnight.

"Tonight we will be releasing a song called 'Righteous' which Juice made from his home studio in Los Angeles. We hope you enjoy this new music and continue to keep Juice's spirit alive. Stay safe everyone," read the note posted to Juice WRLD's verified Twitter account on Thursday.

"Righteous" landed with an official music video that featured clips of Juice as well as anime-style animation. Steve Cannon directed, shot, and edited the visuals. The animation was created by Tristan Zammit, Bao, Geoffrey Maclean, and Michael Sung.

Jarad "Juice WRLD" Higgins passed away at 21 on December 8, 2019, from an apparent drug overdose. Earlier this year, his vocals appeared on Eminem's "Godzilla" which peaked in the Top 3 of the Hot 100 chart. The "Suicidal" collaboration with YMW Melly also hit the Top 20 in 2020.