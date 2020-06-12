AllHipHop
Listen To The New Pop Smoke Song "Make it Rain" Featuring Rowdy Rebel

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The late Brooklynite is joined by the locked up GS9 affiliate on the Yamaica-produced record.

(AllHipHop News) Fans of Pop Smoke will have to wait for his posthumous album to arrive next month. The project was originally set to come out today (June 12), but the LP was pushed back because of the global #BlackLivesMatter protests.

"Music is the tool of revolution. We have been watching, along with the rest of the world, as long overdue change starts to take root," stated UMG executive Steven Victor. "We have seen Pop’s music become the soundtrack of the moment, unifying the masses. Given recent events, we have decided to delay the release of his album out of respect for the movement." 

Even though an album was not released, a new Pop Smoke song did land on Friday. "Make It Rain" features currently incarcerated Brooklyn rapper Rowdy Rebel. The GS9 member is closely affiliated with "Hot N*gga" hitmaker Bobby Shmurda. 

Pop Smoke's album is now scheduled for release on July 3. At one point, fellow New York City representative Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson was said to be executive producing the forthcoming collection of tunes.

