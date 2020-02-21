Live Nation Sued After Worker Gets Injured At A DMX Concert

A worker hired an attorney for compensation for injuries sustained to his back, ribs, and lungs.

(AllHipHop News) DMX has been home only a minute and almost every time you look up, his name is connected to something.

This time, his name was only connected to the headlining marquee.

On May 2, 2019, a concert worker allegedly fell and injured himself during a DMX concert at 20 Monroe Live.

Thursday, less than a year after the incident, the employee filed a federal lawsuit which claims that he as a collapsed lung, broken rib and fractured vertebra after falling 10-feet inside of the Grand Rapids venue.

Samir Annabi and his attorney, Kenneth Finegood submitted the filing to the U.S. District Court. The complaint claims a “dark curtain” hid the drop from the stage and with no guardrails, Annabi was helpless.

According to Annabi, he was working as a runner for DMX during the concert. The lawsuit claims he "suddenly stepped off the open-sided stage falling violently to the ground a distance of ten feet sustaining serious personal injuries...”

Annabi is seeking at least $75,000 for lost wages, medical expenses and pain, and suffering.