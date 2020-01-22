AllHipHop
Login

Lizzo and Beyonce Land Shorty Awards For Social Media

AllHipHop Staff
by

Beyonce and Lizzo are among the artists up for Shorty Awards this year for working their social media accounts.

(AllHipHop News) Lizzo and Beyonce lead the nominees for the 2020 Shorty Awards with double honors.

The "Juice" hitmaker landed a nod in the Music - Arts & Entertainment category, where she'll go up against AJR, Anderson .Paak, Billie Eilish, Blanco Brown, Brandi Carlile, Celine Dion, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Mike Posner, Missy Elliott and Twice at the prizegiving, which celebrates social media content.

She also scored a nomination on the Instagram of the Year - Content shortlist, where Beyonce also appears.

"Lizzo post AMAs" and "Beyonce on shoes" will go up against "John Mayer's bottle cap kick" and "Will Smith getting to 50m followers" for the award.

Beyonce also appears on the Celebrity - Arts & Entertainment shortlist. She joins Zendaya, Paula Abdul, Keke Palmer, Adam Sandler, Blake Griffin, David Beckham, Jonathan Van Ness, Michael Strahan, Demi Lovato, Jennifer Aniston and Tessa Thompson competing for the prize.

Khalid and Lady Gaga also appear in the nominations, with The Khalid Happy Dance and Lady Gaga Eye Roll both receiving nods in the GIF of the Year - Content category.

Meanwhile, it was TikTok stars who impressed this year, landing nominations outside of the TikTokker of the Year prize, including Food & Drink, Meme of the Year, Weird and Beauty.

The social media platform enjoyed a successful year, prompting several viral challenges and crazes, and propelling "Old Town Road" hitmaker Lil Nas X to international stardom.

The 12th annual Shorty Awards will be held on May 3 at 1515 Broadway Theater in New York City. The prizegiving can be viewed via live stream online.

Comments
Roddy Ricch's "The Box" Tops The Hot 100 Chart For A Second Week
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
T.I. Talks Trap Music Museum's First Female Exhibit Honoring Cardi B & Nicki Minaj
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
No More Weed For DaBaby
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Judge Explains Why Tekashi 6ix9ine Must Remain Behind Bars
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
4
Last Reply· by
KINGMufasa
KINGMufasadawg you mad, mad lol what the fuck does any of this have to do with the story?
Beyonce Signs Big Time Deal With Sony/ATV
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Quotes The Notorious B.I.G. During Trump Impeachment Trial
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Joe Budden Responds To Eminem Calling Him "Traitor Joe"
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
jbiv333
jbiv333The quote from Joe Budden that you reported is disingenuous to say the least, the aggressive tone u speak of was a…
DJ Khaled Welcomes Second Son
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Lori Harvey Swears She's Innocent In Hit And Run
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Epic Nipsey Hussle Tribute Planned For Grammys
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment