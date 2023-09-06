Lizzo And Sylvia Rhone To Be Honored At 2023 Black Music Action Coalition Gala

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lizzo and Epic Records CEO Sylvia Rhone will receive awards at the 2023 Black Music Action Coalition Gala in Beverly Hills, Califronia.

The Black Music Action Coalition plans to celebrate Lizzo despite the controversy surrounding her treatment of dancers. The organization announced it will present awards to Lizzo and Epic Records CEO Sylvia Rhone at the 2023 BMAC Gala, which is scheduled to take place on September 21.

Lizzo will receive the BMAC Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award. Rhone will be given the BMAC Clarence Avant Trailblazer Award.

“The Black Music Action Coalition is proud to honor Lizzo and Sylvia Rhone at this year’s Gala, as they join a group of trailblazers who have made immense impact within the music industry and beyond,” BMAC co-founder Willie “Prophet” Stiggers said. “We applaud their dedication to pushing boundaries, amplifying Black voices and crashing through those glass ceilings creating space for Black women.”

Jermaine Dupri, Keke Palmer and Trae Tha Truth are a few of the other notable names receiving awards at the 2023 BMAC Gala. The event will be held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Last month, three of Lizzo’s former dancers sued her for sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. She denied the accusations.

“Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations, but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed,” Lizzo said. “These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

The singer’s ex-dancers stood by their allegations. Their attorney said more former dancers came forward with similar claims against Lizzo.