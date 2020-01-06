Lizzo Announces Break From Twitter Over Online Trolls

(AllHipHop News) 2019 ended on an up-and-down note for Lizzo. She earned the most nominations for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards but then caught significant backlash for twerking in a revealing outfit at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Apparently, all the attention caused Lizzo to take a break from social media. The Cuz I Love You album creator informed her 1.4 million Twitter followers that she was stepping away from the platform for a time.

"Yeah I can’t do this Twitter sh*t no more.. too many trolls... I’ll be back when I feel like it," wrote Lizzo on Sunday. As of press time, the tweet has collected more than 66,000 likes.

Besides picking up 8 Grammy nods, Lizzo's breakout 2019 saw the singer-songwriter score her first #1 single on the Hot 100 chart with "Truth Hurts." The 2016 track "Good as Hell" also reached the Top 5 in 2019.