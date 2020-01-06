AllHipHop
Login

Lizzo Announces Break From Twitter Over Online Trolls

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

Fans may not see many tweets from the Atlantic recording artist in the coming weeks.

(AllHipHop News) 2019 ended on an up-and-down note for Lizzo. She earned the most nominations for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards but then caught significant backlash for twerking in a revealing outfit at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Apparently, all the attention caused Lizzo to take a break from social media. The Cuz I Love You album creator informed her 1.4 million Twitter followers that she was stepping away from the platform for a time.

"Yeah I can’t do this Twitter sh*t no more.. too many trolls... I’ll be back when I feel like it," wrote Lizzo on Sunday. As of press time, the tweet has collected more than 66,000 likes.

Besides picking up 8 Grammy nods, Lizzo's breakout 2019 saw the singer-songwriter score her first #1 single on the Hot 100 chart with "Truth Hurts." The 2016 track "Good as Hell" also reached the Top 5 in 2019.

Comments
Listeners Trash Antonio Brown's New Single "Whole Lotta Money"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
4gottin1
4gottin1Drinking to much wack juice . You can tell when a person ain't never have shit
Nigerian Presidency Welcomes Cardi B's Move To Nigeria
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Comment
DaBaby Facing Organized Crime Charges
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
1
Last Reply· by
Akios
AkiosAlso check this https://tellymag.com
Cardi B Planning Move To Africa As U.S. War With Iran Looms Over Assassination
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
16
Last Reply· by
Taadaa
TaadaaI see why you don't like Trump you talk worse than he do
Michael Jackson Accusers Get Another Chance To Sue Over Sexual Abuse
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
4gottin1
4gottin1Yhal devil's still at it 🖕broke bitch
DaBaby Vows To Open Krispy Kreme Donut Shop After Arrest
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
4gottin1
4gottin1Better watch these devil's they come in all forms they just waiting for you to fuck up don't b like the rest get your…
French Montana Claims 50 Cent Had Freaky Sex & Tries To Ruin "Power" Ending
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
JaiTRebel
JaiTRebelA beautiful woman tossed 50's salad...Montana.must be boring in bed to call it weird. What a poser!
Did Drake Just Confirm A New Joint Project With Future?
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Awkwafina Makes History At The 2020 Golden Globe Awards
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
R. Kelly's Younger Brother Reveals The Conspiracy To Beat Child Porn Charges
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
4
Last Reply· by
ThaWickedNigga
ThaWickedNiggaHaha, Damon Dash jus hate'n cause he jealous that my Nigga Kellz got that cunt and used it first.