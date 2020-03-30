Lizzo Believes Social Distancing Will Bring People Closer

Rapper Lizzo shared an inspirational message to her fans during a concert last night.

(AllHipHop News) Lizzo shared an uplifting message with fans when she appeared on The Iheart Living Room Concert For America on Sunday night, hosted by Elton John.

The "Truth Hurts" hitmaker joined stars including Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Shawn Mendes, and Camila Cabello, who all performed on the broadcast via live link, as they self-isolate amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing viewers, Lizzo reflected on the global health crisis, insisting, "We can not let this tear us apart!"

She said: “The social distancing is something that we’re doing for our health, but we have to come together closer as a people. Call a friend that you haven’t spoken to in a while. Call a family member.

"This is a very real pandemic. I know we watch TV and we see a lot of fear on television, but we can’t let the fear spread faster than the virus. We have to let love spread.”

During Lizzo's appearance, "Rocket Man" hitmaker Elton also gushed over the star, telling her she inspired him with her music.

“When anything goes wrong in my life, I always blame it on my juice!” he hilariously sang to her, referencing her hit 2019 tune, "Juice."