Lizzo Blasts Men For Oppressing And Body-Shaming Women

(AllHipHop News) Lizzo has insisted men aren't judged by the same standards as women as she launched an impassioned rant about double standards in the music industry.

The body-positive singer, 31, appeared on Brazil's TV "Folha," where she hit out at men for "oppressing" women over the size and shape of their bodies.

"What does that tell you about the oppressor? What does that tell you about men?" the "Truth Hurts" hitmaker asked, reported Britain's Daily Mail newspaper. "Get it together, we don't talk about your d##k sizes, do we?"

Lizzo added: "I don't think I'm any different than any of the other great women who've come before me that had to literally be politicized just to be sexual… You know what I mean? Just to exist.'

The "Juice" star went on to honor the "great women" who have come before her and insisted that she wouldn't be able to do what she does without their efforts.

"Things that were beautiful on them were called flaws, and they persisted against that, fought against that, and now I'm able to do what I do because of those great women," she stated.