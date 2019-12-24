AllHipHop
Login

Lizzo Denies Dr. Boyce Watkins' Claim That Her Popularity Is Due To Obesity Epidemic

AllHipHop Staff
by

Lizzo clapped back at a troll who suggested she was only popular because of a wave of obesity hitting the United States.

(AllHipHop News) Lizzo hit back at Dr. Boyce Watkins on social media after he claimed she's only popular because “there is an obesity epidemic in America."

The singer/rapper is one of 2019's rising stars, topping the Billboard Hot 100 with her 2017 release "Truth Hurts," bagging an impressive eight Grammy nominations - more than any other artist - and being named Time's Entertainer of the Year.

However, on Friday Dr. Boyce took aim at the 31-year-old entertainer, claiming her weight and body positivity message was behind her success.

“#Lizzo popular is because there is an obesity epidemic in America. Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, many of these people are dying from diabetes and heart disease.”

Refusing to let the negativity get her down, however, the "Juice" hitmaker clapped back, insisting her "talent" was behind her widespread popularity.

“I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love,” Lizzo fired. “The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me."

She added: "Here’s the attention you ordered .”

Comments
DaBaby Arrested After Tense Confrontation With Cops
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameWelp now let it begin. Operation take down.
EXCLUSIVE: Rick Ross "Intimidated" Process Server In Sex Tape War With 50 Cent
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
2
Last Reply· by
Ponmoolers
Ponmoolershttps://pradhanmantriyojana.net/
EXCLUSIVE: Salt-N-Pepa Settle Legal War With Spinderella
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
4
Last Reply· by
Jnaija
Jnaijahttps://www.tensionred.us/ceega-meropa-162-mp3-download/
Police Seize Cocaine And Guns On Lil Wayne's Private Jet
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
7
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUFacts, everybody knew he was getting high and kept plenty of stash with him. Heck the Grateful Dead were a traveling…
Bill Cosby Calls Eddie Murphy A "Coon" Over SNL Snub
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
7
Last Reply· by
Odimexy
Odimexyhttps://jessynaija.org/drake-war-mp3-download/
50 Cent Drops $100K To Send Son On Toys-'R'-Us Shopping Spree For Christmas
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
9
Last Reply· by
Jnaija
Jnaijahttps://www.tensionred.us/music/sa-songs/
Damon Dash Accuses Jay-Z Of Robbing Him And Enslaving Roc Nation Employees
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
4
Last Reply· by
Msdoright77036
Msdoright77036Dame sounds like a chatty patty
Rapper Kodak Black Helps With Construction Of Jewish Temple
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUYeah Yeah, you lil' weird dude... While you were out here you were running around disrespecting the dead (Nip R.I.P.),…
Cardi B Buys Tons Of Christmas Gifts For Needy Kids
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Kids Book Company Claims Jay-Z Took "99 Problems" From Ice-T; Wants Lawsuit Dismissed
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
6
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBU@RealDumb40: Jay has been sued before. There was an older brother from the 70's era who sued Jay for copyright…