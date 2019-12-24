Lizzo Denies Dr. Boyce Watkins' Claim That Her Popularity Is Due To Obesity Epidemic

(AllHipHop News) Lizzo hit back at Dr. Boyce Watkins on social media after he claimed she's only popular because “there is an obesity epidemic in America."

The singer/rapper is one of 2019's rising stars, topping the Billboard Hot 100 with her 2017 release "Truth Hurts," bagging an impressive eight Grammy nominations - more than any other artist - and being named Time's Entertainer of the Year.

However, on Friday Dr. Boyce took aim at the 31-year-old entertainer, claiming her weight and body positivity message was behind her success.

“#Lizzo popular is because there is an obesity epidemic in America. Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, many of these people are dying from diabetes and heart disease.”

Refusing to let the negativity get her down, however, the "Juice" hitmaker clapped back, insisting her "talent" was behind her widespread popularity.

“I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love,” Lizzo fired. “The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me."

She added: "Here’s the attention you ordered .”