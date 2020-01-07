Lizzo Does Her Part To Save The Planet With A Big Donation For Australian Wildfires

(AllHipHop News) Hip-Hop star Lizzo turned her Monday night concert in Sydney, Australia into a fundraiser as she collected donations for the country's bushfire relief effort.

The "Truth Hurts" hitmaker took over the famed Sydney Opera House for her gig, and, in the lead up to showtime, appealed to attendees' charitable sides as she revealed plans to have donation buckets set up around the venue.

In an Instagram Live post, the singer told fans, "I'm urging everyone who comes to my show tonight to donate to the firefighters, to the koala sanctuaries, the Australia Red Cross, and just to people who lost their house."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hucszk_WvW0

Lizzo went on to criticize those who use the climate crisis as a political tool, insisting it's up to everyone to take action to save the planet.

"I'm a firm believer in all of us being connected and all of us part of this planet, and a global citizen," she explained.

"Moving into 2020, I just want to be really vigilant about the way the earth is moving. People who want to politicize climate change, just get away from my mentions. Unfollow me, don't look at me, just pretend I'm blocked. 'Cause it's not about that for me, I don't understand how nature can be a political issue. You don't have to be the most intelligent scientist in the world to notice that temperatures have changed."