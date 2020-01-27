AllHipHop
Lizzo Dominates Grammys And Dedicates Wins To Kobe Bryant

AllHipHop Staff
by

Rap star Lizzo dominated the Grammy Awards last night, but the win was tinged with grief in the wake of Kobe Bryant's tragic death in a helicopter accident.

(AllHipHop News) Lizzo kicked off the 2020 Grammys with a performance and a big win on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

The hip-hop star started the show at the Staples Center and then minutes later she picked up the ceremony's first award for Best Pop Solo Performance for her 2019 hit "Truth Hurts."

It was her third Grammy win of the day - at a pre-shows, Lizzo also claimed the Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Jerome" and the Best Urban Contemporary Album for Cuz I Love You.

The "Truth Hurts" hitmaker declared her big win "unexpected, really cool," adding, "This whole week, I be lost in my problems, stressed out, and then in an instant all of that can go away and your priorities really shift.

"Today, all of my little problems that I thought were big as the world were gone and I realize there are people hurting right now... We need to continue to reach out. This is the beginning of making music that moves people again..., that liberates people."

Lizzo began the show by dedicating her performance and the awards ceremony to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter accident on Sunday morning.

