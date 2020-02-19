Lizzo Earns First Platinum-Certified Album With 'Cuz I Love You'

(AllHipHop News) Singer-songwriter Lizzo broke out in 2019 with the Cuz I Love You project. However, Cuz I Love You was actually her third studio LP following 2013's Lizzobangers and 2015's Big Grrrl Small World.

It may have taken over half a decade for Lizzo to reach mainstream success, but once the 31-year-old entertainer attained that A-list status she quickly racked up multiple industry accomplishments, including winning three Grammys at the 62nd Annual ceremony in January.

Lizzo has earned yet another prestigious honor since her rise over the last year. The Recording Industry Association of America announced that Cuz I Love You is her first Platinum album with over 1 million units sold.

Previously, Lizzo's #1 smash hit single "Truth Hurts" was certified 4x-Platinum by the RIAA. "Good As Hell" and "Juice" also gained Platinum certifications. Additionally, the Atlantic recording artist born Melissa Viviane Jefferson won Soul Train Music Awards for Album/Mixtape Of The Year (Cuz I Love You) and Video Of The Year ("Juice").