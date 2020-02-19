AllHipHop
Login

Lizzo Earns First Platinum-Certified Album With 'Cuz I Love You'

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The vocalist/instrumentalist's major-label debut is now officially 💿.

(AllHipHop News) Singer-songwriter Lizzo broke out in 2019 with the Cuz I Love You project. However, Cuz I Love You was actually her third studio LP following 2013's Lizzobangers and 2015's Big Grrrl Small World.

It may have taken over half a decade for Lizzo to reach mainstream success, but once the 31-year-old entertainer attained that A-list status she quickly racked up multiple industry accomplishments, including winning three Grammys at the 62nd Annual ceremony in January.

Lizzo has earned yet another prestigious honor since her rise over the last year. The Recording Industry Association of America announced that Cuz I Love You is her first Platinum album with over 1 million units sold.

Previously, Lizzo's #1 smash hit single "Truth Hurts" was certified 4x-Platinum by the RIAA. "Good As Hell" and "Juice" also gained Platinum certifications. Additionally, the Atlantic recording artist born Melissa Viviane Jefferson won Soul Train Music Awards for Album/Mixtape Of The Year (Cuz I Love You) and Video Of The Year ("Juice").

Comments
BREAKING NEWS: Pop Smoke Shot And Killed
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
6
Last Reply· by
No joke
No jokeI was about to say the same shit. Biggy was popped out here and even nipsey when he from LA. These LA streets don't…
EXCLUSIVE: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Changing Group Name After 25 Years
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
5
Last Reply· by
Southcidal3
Southcidal3Please tell me this a joke.
Snoop Dogg Addresses Lil Kim Denying Being Part Of Lovers & Friends Festival
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
5
Last Reply· by
KINGMufasa
KINGMufasalittle kim looks like a fucked up mannequin smh
R. Kelly Indicted On New Sex Charges As Feds Seize Millions From Disgraced Singer
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
1
67
Last Reply· by
shruti
shrutiThopTV is a free IPTV app for watching Live TV, Movies, TV Shows, Web Series on any device. Download ThopTV APK and…
Lizzo Blasts Men For Oppressing And Body-Shaming Women
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
6
Last Reply· by
shruti
shrutiKatmoviehd Website 2020: KatmovieHD is a movie downloading website, where you can watch and download the latest…
Janet Jackson Pays Tribute To Late 'Good Times' Co-Star Ja’Net DuBois
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinRest In Paradise Ja'net "Willona" DuBois!!!!!
Tyler, The Creator Snubs Theresa May During Brit Awards Speech
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Savage15
Savage15Uncalled for ... https://bit.ly/2P7oozY
Obie Trice Finally Hit With Gun Charge After Ex-Girlfriend's Son Shot In Drunken Fight
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
2
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameNigga fortunate he is not in Cali.....
Feds Charge Cardi B.'s Bestie With Being Godmother Of Ruthless 59 Brims Gang
GrouchyGreg
EditorGrouchyGreg
2
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameFunny after Tekashi sings this shit happens hmmmm
EXCLUSIVE: LeBron James Sued For $33 Million For Allegedly Stealing Slogan
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
2
Last Reply· by
ZUBU7
ZUBU7Well they may not get 33 milli, but LeBron will settle and give them something. Not certain why they are only trying to…