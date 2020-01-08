AllHipHop
Login

Lizzo Explains Why She Quit Twitter On Instagram

AllHipHop Staff
by

Lizzo revealed why she quit Twitter....on Instagram Live!

(AllHipHop News) Lizzo has explained to fans why she decided to quit Twitter, citing the amount of negativity on the social media platform as her motivation to leave.

The "Truth Hurts" star announced her departure from the site earlier this month tweeting: "Yeah I can’t do this Twitter s##t no more.. too many trolls... I’ll be back when I feel like it."

Further explaining the shock move during a chat with fans on Instagram Live, Lizzo said she had grown tired of the constant negativity on the platform.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z6_JXeIZ5sI

“I just want to say that I, you know, I just took a DNA test and it turns out I quit Twitter. I quit Twitter. I’m off it. All social media is not created equal,” she said.

"I would love to be on Twitter ’cause I could connect with you people who positively support me … not to mention spreading my own positive messages. But now I’ve gotten to a point where I’m not just dealing with Internet bullies, I’m dealing with seeing a lot of negativity on the Internet dealing with everyone."

She added: "When I see how, not just insensitive, but hateful and hurtful we are towards each other - when I just log on every day and see something devastating and something tragic every single day. Even from my well of positivity, I feel it and it doesn’t feel good." 

Comments
Martin Lawrence Addresses Tisha Campbell’s 1997 Sexual Harassment Lawsuit
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Lawyer Loses Bid To Silence Damon Dash In Legal War Over Control Of Movie
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
Comment
Cops Plead For Help Solving YG Related Murder Case
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
T.I. Agrees With Iran, Disses Trump And Sparks Huge Debate
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
10
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUYou seem pretty misinformed. You do know that many states throughout the nation allow convicted felons to vote, huh? Do…
Master P Leaves Los Angeles To Set Up Shop In Minnesota
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
YG Victimized In New Year's Eve Heist
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
'Hustlers' Director On Possible Broadway Musical Version: So Much Depends On Usher
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
A$AP Rocky Addresses His Controversial Ferguson Comments After Sweden Arrest
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Sin_bk
Sin_bkSo basically this nigga saying he still feels the same. Between this lame and Jim jones, Harlem can hold this L
EXCLUSIVE: Trey Songz Jane Doe Accuser Admonished By Judge
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Rae Sremmurd Rep Releases Statement About The Murder Of Duo's Stepfather
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment