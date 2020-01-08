Lizzo Explains Why She Quit Twitter On Instagram

(AllHipHop News) Lizzo has explained to fans why she decided to quit Twitter, citing the amount of negativity on the social media platform as her motivation to leave.

The "Truth Hurts" star announced her departure from the site earlier this month tweeting: "Yeah I can’t do this Twitter s##t no more.. too many trolls... I’ll be back when I feel like it."

Further explaining the shock move during a chat with fans on Instagram Live, Lizzo said she had grown tired of the constant negativity on the platform.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z6_JXeIZ5sI

“I just want to say that I, you know, I just took a DNA test and it turns out I quit Twitter. I quit Twitter. I’m off it. All social media is not created equal,” she said.

"I would love to be on Twitter ’cause I could connect with you people who positively support me … not to mention spreading my own positive messages. But now I’ve gotten to a point where I’m not just dealing with Internet bullies, I’m dealing with seeing a lot of negativity on the Internet dealing with everyone."

She added: "When I see how, not just insensitive, but hateful and hurtful we are towards each other - when I just log on every day and see something devastating and something tragic every single day. Even from my well of positivity, I feel it and it doesn’t feel good."