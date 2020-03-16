Lizzo Hosted Mass Mediation To Calm Coronavirus Fears

Lizzo hit up IG to meditate with her fans to help them relax in the middle of a global pandemic.

(AllHipHop News) Hip-hop star Lizzo led fans in a "mass meditation" on Friday to "promote healing" during the global coronavirus pandemic.

The "Truth Hurts" hitmaker staged the spiritual session on Instagram, sharing a 30-minute video in which she addressed the COVID-19 health crisis and played the flute to help put the mind, body, and soul of her followers at ease.

She captioned the footage, "A meditation and mantra to promote healing during this global crisis. Use at your own pace. Love you!"

In the video, a makeup-free Lizzo sat in front of a tray of crystals and said, "There's the disease, and then there's the fear of the disease. Fear can spread so much hatred and negative energy.

"I wanted to empower everyone and let you all know, you have power. We all have power. You have power to eliminate fear. We have the power to reduce the fear that is being heightened."

"This is a very serious pandemic," she continued. "This is a very serious thing that we're all experiencing together. Whether it's a good thing or a tragic thing - the one thing we will always have is togetherness. We'll always be connected on this planet."

Lizzo went on to explain the purpose of her post.

"I wanted to take the time today to do a mass meditation," she shared.

"Thirty minutes of your time. We're going to come together and take deep breaths. We're going to join in agreement and try to eliminate the fear as much as we can while we work together during this trying time."

Lizzo's meditation session was shared as Lin-Manuel Miranda debuted a previously-unheard song from his hit Broadway musical "Hamilton" to lift fans' spirits.

"Wish I could send you peace of mind via this app," Miranda tweeted about the tune which was cut from Hamilton's final production.

"Alas. But I can send you music no one's ever heard. Here's a cut Hamilton/Washington tune called 'I Have This Friend.' No one's heard it, not even (Hamilton director Thomas) Kail."