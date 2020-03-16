AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Lizzo Hosted Mass Mediation To Calm Coronavirus Fears

AllHipHop Staff

Lizzo hit up IG to meditate with her fans to help them relax in the middle of a global pandemic.

(AllHipHop News) Hip-hop star Lizzo led fans in a "mass meditation" on Friday to "promote healing" during the global coronavirus pandemic.

The "Truth Hurts" hitmaker staged the spiritual session on Instagram, sharing a 30-minute video in which she addressed the COVID-19 health crisis and played the flute to help put the mind, body, and soul of her followers at ease.

She captioned the footage, "A meditation and mantra to promote healing during this global crisis. Use at your own pace. Love you!"

In the video, a makeup-free Lizzo sat in front of a tray of crystals and said, "There's the disease, and then there's the fear of the disease. Fear can spread so much hatred and negative energy.

"I wanted to empower everyone and let you all know, you have power. We all have power. You have power to eliminate fear. We have the power to reduce the fear that is being heightened."

"This is a very serious pandemic," she continued. "This is a very serious thing that we're all experiencing together. Whether it's a good thing or a tragic thing - the one thing we will always have is togetherness. We'll always be connected on this planet."

Lizzo went on to explain the purpose of her post.

"I wanted to take the time today to do a mass meditation," she shared.

"Thirty minutes of your time. We're going to come together and take deep breaths. We're going to join in agreement and try to eliminate the fear as much as we can while we work together during this trying time."

Lizzo's meditation session was shared as Lin-Manuel Miranda debuted a previously-unheard song from his hit Broadway musical "Hamilton" to lift fans' spirits.

"Wish I could send you peace of mind via this app," Miranda tweeted about the tune which was cut from Hamilton's final production.

"Alas. But I can send you music no one's ever heard. Here's a cut Hamilton/Washington tune called 'I Have This Friend.' No one's heard it, not even (Hamilton director Thomas) Kail."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Griselda Signs First Female Rapper Armani Caesar

Westside Gunn welcomes "The Nasty Song" creator to the label.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

hirudegarn

Wu-Tang Clan Promotes Special Acronym Advice On Combating Coronavirus

Find out how you can "Protect Ya Neck."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B Profits Could Go To Humiliated Tattooed Guy

A guy who claims he was humiliated when Cardi B used his back on her mixtape cover is going after all of the money she has made since its release.

Nolan Strong

by

drogen

Kodak Black Writes a Letter to Fans from Prison

Kodak Black wrote to his fans in an open letter about his status in prison.

Fatima Barrie

by

mrmario100

Eric B.'s Daughter Reportedly Hospitalized After A Car Accident

The 28-year-old woman is said to be in critical condition.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

hirudegarn

Omarion On Modern R&B Artists Sampling Old R&B Songs: "I Think It's Lazy"

The former B2K frontman sits down with Joe Budden.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

hirudegarn

Erykah Badu Rocks Stylish Hazmat Suit To Avoid Off Coronavirus

Erykah Badu isn't playing any games and is the latest celebrity to rock a hazmat suit to the airport to try and avoid getting the coronavirus.

AllHipHop Staff

Hitmaka aka Yung Berg Accused Of Pistol-Whipping His Girlfriend

Yung Berg aka Hitmaka is facing an investigation after he allegedly pistol-whipped his girl and broke her nose during a fight!

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B Jokes About Adding Viral Remix Of Her Coronavirus Rant To Spotify

The Bronx-bred entertainer gets the meme treatment.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Eternal Atake’ Debuts At No. 1 With The Biggest Streaming Week Of 2020

The project also scores the second-largest sales week of the year.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)