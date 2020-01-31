AllHipHop
Lizzo Kicks Off Super Bowl LIV With Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Rap star Lizzo took some time to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna who were killed in a helicopter crash.

(AllHipHop News) Lizzo celebrated the life and legacy of late basketball star Kobe Bryant during her pre-Super Bowl concert on Thursday night.

The "Truth Hurts" hitmaker took the stage at the SiriusXM & Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert Series at The Fillmore Miami Beach in Florida, where she told the crowd, “I can’t be at the largest sporting event of the year without mentioning the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.”

“We can’t be at this event and not think of them in our hearts and hold them up and honor them as sports fans, as music fans, as human beings.”

The Los Angeles Lakers player died alongside his teenage daughter Gianna and seven other victims in a helicopter crash on Sunday – hours before Lizzo took the stage and scooped three prizes at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

“We have an effect on each other,” the "Good As Hell" singer added. “We have to be good to each other. We don’t know what tomorrow holds. We don’t know if tomorrow’s promised. So, I want you all to just really dig down deep inside and be good to yourself, be good to your family.”

Lizzo performed for two hours, and brought out surprise guest Harry Styles to duet on closing track "Juice."

Styles has performed the tune several times in his recent live shows.

She also recalled attending the big game as a teenager and watching Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake join forces onstage, noting: “(Now) I got a song with Justin Timberlake. And Janet Jackson likes my music. A lot can happen in a lifetime.”

The San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will provide entertainment during the Halftime Show.

