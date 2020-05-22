Lizzo Launches New Sassy Campaign To Promote Australian Brand

Lizzo fronting a brand new campaign for a sunglasses company called Quay in Australia.

(AllHipHop News) Lizzo is continuing her body positivity crusade by fronting a new Quay sunglasses venture.

The rapper is headlining the "Confidence is Quay" campaign, promoting a series of sassy new accessories for the Australian brand.

"Quay is different from other eyewear brands out there," Lizzo said in a statement. "They're cool and fresh, but also inclusive and attainable. Their message of confidence and self-expression is something that I believe in and can stand behind."

The "Truth Hurts" hitmaker is also using the venture for a good cause - for every purchase, from May 21 to 26, customers will get another pair of shades of their choice for free, and Quay will help provide at least 100 meals-per-purchase to charity Feeding America.

"Combine all that with the opportunity to do good with Feeding America, and it doesn't get much better than that," Lizzo added.

The 32-year-old joins Jennifer Lopez and Chrissy Teigen, who have previously joined forces with bosses at the label to launch lines.