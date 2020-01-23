Lizzo Says Therapy Has Given Her Courage After Mental Breakdown

(AllHipHop News) Lizzo has credited regular therapy sessions for giving her the "courage to be vulnerable as a vocalist."

The "Good As Hell" star suffered an emotional breakdown while on tour in 2018 and decided afterward to start seeing a therapist.

While the hitmaker described the move as "really scary," Lizzo told Rolling Stone that "being vulnerable with someone I didn’t know, then learning how to be vulnerable with people that I do know, gave me the courage to be vulnerable as a vocalist."

Shortly before heading out on the road for her 2018 jaunt, the 31-year-old, real name Melissa Jefferson, split from her boyfriend - whose identity she has never revealed.

And while the split was a difficult time for the star, it's one she knows she needed to go through.

"As f##ked up as it sounds, I needed that heartbreak experience,” she explained. “I’m not sad, because I use the pain so constructively. It’s inevitable. The pain is human experience.”

With the help of her therapist and a new outlook, Lizzo is working on various aspects of her life, such as her "relationship with my family" and opening herself "up to friendships."

"I open myself up to the idea of children, which is big for me, ’cause my albums are my babies," she added.