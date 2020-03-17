AllHipHop
Lizzo Signs Up To Work From Home With Famous Songwriters

AllHipHop Staff

Lizzo wants to keep her fans safe, but she also wants to keep working too.

(AllHipHop News) Lizzo has signed up to help her "Truth Hurts" producer, Ricky Reed, keep music fans and stars safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Reed is encouraging the world's biggest names to "Press Pause" on publishing company and record label meetings and lunches and use their lockdown time to stage virtual songwriting sessions.

Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish's producer brother Finneas, Meghan Trainor, and Bebe Rexha have also joined the campaign.

"Most of us had to fight (and are still fighting) tooth and nail for every inch of our careers," Reed writes in an open letter. "When I moved to L.A., I had to bike and bus to all my sessions. This is the only business that rewards us for staying out late, partying, throwing caution to the wind.

"We have grown accustomed to endangering our bodies running down a dream. But it's time to stop... Be an Introvert, Save the World!"

"We might be in good health, young, unbothered," Reed adds. "But this virus is not sparing our parents and grandparents. It is not sparing our immunocompromised brothers and sisters. It is not sparing kids with asthma. And an overwhelmed health care system won't have space for anyone sick for any reason (that includes YOU!) if we don't act now. The sooner we take bold action (extreme social distancing) the sooner we can get back to our lives."

The stars signing the letter have agreed to host songwriting sessions on FaceTime or Skype.

"I'm going to plan a scheduled Instagram Live session and take feedback on a new track in real time," Reed writes. "A lot of musicians are new to Twitch, which not only provides a great platform for live streaming your work for collaboration but can generate some income while you're at it."

Reed's letter has already received support from the heads of Sony/ATV, Warner Chappell, Universal Music Publishing Group, Columbia, and Atlantic, among others.

