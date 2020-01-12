AllHipHop
Lizzo To Overweight Haters: Keep My Name Out Ya Mouth

AllHipHop Staff
by

Lizzo has fired back at Jillian Michaels who claims the rap star is promoting an unhealthy lifestyle.

(AllHipHop News) Lizzo has fired back after celebrity trainer Jillian Michaels accused the star of “glorifying obesity.”

The "Biggest Loser" star sparked fury among the music star’s fanbase during an interview on Buzzfeed’s AM to DM series, when she insisted: “You cannot glorify obesity. It’s dangerous. It kills people.

“I’m just being honest. I love her music, my kid loves her music, but there’s never a moment when I’m like, ‘I’m so glad she’s overweight’.”

However, in a new interview with Britain’s The Daily Telegraph newspaper, the "Truth Hurts" hitmaker insisted her music, “encourages kids to love themselves and accept their bodies,” adding that bringing positive change was always her “goal” in the industry.

“I remember what listening to music did for me, what other artists have done for me growing up, and it’s really full circle to see that start to happen with my music,” she said. “That was the goal – to help bring some type of positive change and positive influence to the world and the way we feel about ourselves and this is really starting to happen now.”

Lizzo is never one to shy away from firing back at criticism, and the "Juice" hitmaker recently clapped back at a troll on Twitter who suggested she’s only popular because “there is an obesity epidemic in America.”

“I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love,” she responded. “The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me.”

