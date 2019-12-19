Lizzo & Tomi Lahren Clash Over Donald Trump Being Impeached

(AllHipHop News) Yesterday, the House of Representatives impeached Donald Trump, making the Republican politician just the third president to face trial in the Senate. Americans on both sides of the aisle reacted to the historic news on social media.

For example, Lizzo quote tweeted her September 24 tweet that read, "IM🍑MENT." The "Truth Hurts" singer added, "This aged well..." Conservative pundit Tomi Lahren then responded to Lizzo's tweet by posting, "Well @realDonaldTrump is still your president. Truth hurts."

Lizzo fired back, "The only thing that hurts is this country is divided by hatred fueled from people like you.. why don’t u do better and give ya boy some advice on telling the truth, he’s gonna need it."

Lahren got the final word in the exchange. She later tweeted, "Hatred? This whole witch hunt was fueled by hatred from the Left, from those who can’t stand the fact the country is soaring under this president. You don’t have to like or support @realDonaldTrump but win by voting in 2020, not attempting to nullify the 2016 election."

The Democratic-led House of Representatives approved articles of impeachment on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress against Trump. The impeachment of the POTUS was the result of Trump attempting to coerce members of the Ukrainian government for information on his political opponent as a way to help his 2020 re-election bid.