Lizzo Too Sick To Twerk It At "Jingle Ball"

AllHipHop Staff
by

Lizzo's fans in Boston were left disappointed because the rapper was too sick to get out and perform.

(AllHipHop News) Hip-Hop star Lizzo was forced to pull out of a gig in Boston, Massachusetts on Sunday night (December 15th) after falling ill.

The "Truth Hurts" hitmaker took to Twitter hours before showtime to reveal she had been sidelined with the flu - and would no longer be able to perform as planned at KISS 108's Jingle Ball event.

"I am so sorry I have to cancel tonight’s show due to the flu," she tweeted.

"I hate letting my fans down more than anything. I hope that you all can forgive me while I recover and I promise we are doing everything we can to make it up to you."

Sympathizing with the singer, a representative for the event reposted the announcement and replied, "We (love) you @lizzo! Feel better! #Kiss108JingleBall".

Halsey, Niall Horan, and 5 Seconds of Summer were also featured on the bill for the festive show.

