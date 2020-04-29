LL Cool J Addresses Musical Comparisons To Drake

The Queens MC takes pride in opening doors for rappers to rhyme about affectionate emotions.

(AllHipHop News) "I Need Love" is considered one of the greatest Hip Hop love songs of all time. LL Cool J's 1987 single off the Bigger and Deffer album was a mainstream commercial success, peaking at #14 on the Hot 100 chart and #1 on the Hot R & B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Over the years, Drake has been referred to as a branch on the LL musical tree. The Toronto-raised superstar is known for making songs covering relationships with women much like his rap forefather from New York City.

LL Cool J discussed the Drake comparisons during an interview with Complex's Speedy Morman. He pointed out his differences with Drizzy but also showed love to the 33-year-old hitmaker.

"People compare me to Drake all the time, but we’re very different artists because I have a lot of hard records," said LL. "I’m very diverse, but in that aspect of my career, it paved the way for guys like that, which I’m happy for. I like a lot of his music too."

The entertainer born Todd Smith advised artists to be their authentic selves. Plus, the "Mama Said Knock You Out" spitter mentioned other rappers like Fabolous, Jadakiss, and 50 Cent now being able to make love songs while still being respected as lyricists.

LL Cool J's extensive discography consists of albums such as Radio, Mama Said Knock You Out, Mr. Smith, Phenomenon, G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time), and Todd Smith. In 2017, the musician/actor/entrepreneur became the first Hip Hop artist to be recognized at the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors.