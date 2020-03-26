LL Cool J Gives Out His Phone Number To Help Quarantined Fans

LL Cool J is doing his best to stay sane during these trying times, and he's ready to help other people who may not be doing so well.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper/actor LL Cool J has offered up his phone number to fans online to encourage the exchange of inspiring ideas and "lift each other's spirits" while in isolation.

The "NCIS: Los Angeles" star is laying low at his California home during the coronavirus pandemic, and he wants to use the unexpected downtime to really connect with devotees - by inviting them to send over a text message.

In a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday, LL said, "I know times are real hard right now..., a lot of people have heavy hearts, going through a lot, so I've come up with this crazy idea for us to stay connected: I'mma give you my phone number."

"Yeah, I know, it's crazy...!" he smiled, as he continued, "Shoot me a text. If I have something I think inspires you, I'll send it to you; if you have something that you think inspires me, send it to me, and let's stay connected, lift each other's spirits up."

LL insisted no topic was off-limits as he provided his number and concluded: "Let's connect... whatever you wanna talk about: classic hip-hop..., boxing, working out, whatever. Let's kick it, let's talk about it... One love, baby!"

The video was captioned, "Hit me up! 917-540-5512."