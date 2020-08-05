LL Cool J, Run-DMC & Salt-N-Pepa To Take Part In DJ Cassidy's 'Pass The Mic' Livestream

The star-studded event is being presented in association with Rock The Bells.

(AllHipHop News) This evening (August 5), DJ Cassidy will host Pass The Mic: Volume Two. The "virtual mixtape" will broadcast live on BehindTheRhyme's Twitch channel.

Rap music icons LL Cool J, Run-DMC, and Salt-N-Pepa will join the livestream from their homes to rap along to one of their classic records. Other celebrated artists from Hip Hop's Golden Age are expected to make appearances too.

“I hope Volume Two moves others as much as it has moved me," says Cassidy. “I am forever grateful to my Hip Hop heroes for their decades of music, culture, and inspiration, and with them, I celebrate all the heroes around the world.”

The first edition of Pass The Mic featured legends of R & B, Soul, and Funk from the 1970s and 1980s. Members of Earth, Wind & Fire, Kool & The Gang, Shalamar, and New Edition joined Cassidy for the 25-minute, nostalgia-steeped set.

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic: Volume Two is scheduled for Wednesday, August 5 at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on Twitch. Watch Pass The Mic: Volume One in the Instagram video below.