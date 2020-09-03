LL Cool J Talks Racial Issues In America & Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy

"There is a right side of history and a wrong side of history."

Earlier this summer, LL Cool J expressed his thoughts about the #BlackLivesMatter movement with a freestyle posted to Instagram. He rapped about racism, police brutality, white supremacists, and more.

LL's IG verse opened with a reference to George Floyd, the unarmed Black man that was killed by Minneapolis police officers in May. The iconic emcee born James Todd Smith addressed racial issues again in a recent interview with STROMBO on Apple Music Hits.

"There is a right side of history and a wrong side of history," said LL. "I think the right side of history is people being one and not marginalizing any group and everybody having an opportunity to be successful and take care of their families and live their dreams."

He continued, "And then you have another group who try to rationalize mistreatment based on a false premise that they are somehow more worthy of certain things, when in reality that's just not true.”

The world recently lost Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman to colon cancer at the age of 43. Boseman's role in the MCU blockbuster inspired people of color around the world and proved to Hollywood executives that a movie with an all-Black cast can make over $1 billion at the box office. LL spoke about the late actor's impact.

"These racist thoughts really have no true merit. They’re just rules that people were living by that really were only true because they were being enforced," offered LL Cool J. "I think for lack of a better word [Boseman] broke the '4-minute mile.' People just thought no one could do that, and he just proved what could be done."

The Kennedy Center Honors recipient added, "Playing that character in Black Panther and changing the perception of how movies with Black leads can be treated worldwide, he proved that this whole idea that Blacks couldn’t sell internationally was a complete and absolute myth. I mean, he debunked that myth on every level. It proved that it was just part of some sort of systemic biased that had kind of been baked into society.”