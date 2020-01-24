AllHipHop
LL Cool J Taps Legendary Artist Shepard Fairey To Design Logo For New Clothing Line

AllHipHop Staff
by

(AllHipHop News) Queens rap legend LL Cool J is launching a brand new clothing line centered around one of his best-known hits.

According to WWD, LL is prepping to expand his Rock The Bells brand with a new limited run of apparel.

LL Cool J worked with his in-house design team to create the new Rock The Bells merch, which is inspired by the fashion sensibilities of artists like Slick Rick, Kurtis Blow, and Big Daddy Kane.

“We’re staying true to where the culture came from, but reimagined for now,” LL Cool J of the line, which is also named after his 1986 hit song featured on his groundbreaking album Radio.

Rock The Bells Logo

And, LL tapped legendary artist Shepard Fairey to design the logo for his Rock The Bells clothing line, which will officially debut on January 28th.

This is not the first clothing line for LL Cool J. In 2008, LL Cool J launched a clothing line with Sears, a collection of casual wear for juniors, girls, boys, and young men.

But he has been making power moves with the Rock The Bells brand since he won a lawsuit against the promoters of the popular Rock The Bells festival, and blocked them from using the name.

In 2018, the "NCIS: Los Angeles" star teamed up with SiriusXM to launch his own 24/7 Rock The Bells classic hip-hop radio station. 

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Crayon
Crayon

Nice one..

