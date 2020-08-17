AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Lloyd's Of London Responds To T.I.'s Open Letter About Its Connection To The Slave Trade

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The veteran emcee is demanding the multi-billion dollar British institution compensate descendants of African slaves.

(AllHipHop News) Tip "T.I." Harris took it upon himself to address Lloyd's of London's historical ties to the Trans-Atlantic slave trade. The entertainer/businessman wrote a two-page open letter to the 334-year-old insurance market in July.

T.I. listed four demands in his letter. He called on Lloyd's to give 10% of its ownership to descendants of African slaves, ensure at least one member of its board be an African-American, conduct accurate annual tracking of reparations, and provide $1 million cash loan with 1% interest to every adult African-American in their lifetime for the next 200 years.

The Family Hustle star wrote on Instagram, at the time: 

As promised... an open letter to Lloyd's of London @lloydsoflondon on behalf of "The Descendants" of African Slaves. We demand equitable financial consideration for their "shameful role" (quoting them) they played in the Trans Atlantic Slave Trade. Our people have been financially impaired & economically disabled due to the systemic oppression and institutional racism it leaves behind. Our demands are clearly stated in the letter above. Any & everyone who agrees with the message & intention of the letter hit the link in my bio to sign the petition. IF WE WANT REPARATIONS WE HAVE TO DEMAND IT‼️ LIFE IS ABOUT LEVERAGE‼️ Asking nicely will only get US more of the same excuses "Why Not" as usual. TIME TO TAKE WHAT WE KNOW OUR ANCESTORS DESERVED & DIED FOR‼️ #LloydsofLondonOfficialNotice #TheDecendants👑 #USorELSE✊🏽

Lloyd's Of London has now responded to T.I.'s open letter:

We cannot unfortunately undo the past. But we would like to play an active role in trying to level the playing field for Black and Minority Ethnic people in today’s world. On 10 June we announced an initial action plan that focuses on education, research and significant funding for charities and other organisations that promote opportunity and inclusion for Black and Minority Ethnic colleagues. There is much more to do and we will work with our Cultural Advisory Group to determine our longer term plans.

T.I. replied to Lloyd's Of London's response to his initial letter. He referred to the British corporate body's "actions to rectify the situation as admirable but insufficient." The 39-year-old emcee is asking his followers and other supporters to sign an Us or Else petition that calls for "equitable financial consideration" from Lloyd's for its role in perpetuating the enslavement of Africans during the 1700s and 1800s.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

More Problems For R. Kelly - Sex Abuse Survivor Demands Money In STD Lawsuit

R. Kelly ignored a lawsuit from a woman who claims she was sexually abused by the singer, and now he's about to pay for it.

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B Slashes Prices Of Her OnlyFans Subscription As Channel Blows Up

Cardi B's new OnlyFans account is going to make her millions of dollars.

AllHipHop Staff

Lauryn Hill Breaks Silence On Daughter's Abuse Claims

Lauryn issued a very eloquent and thoughtful statement after her daughter Selah about her relationship with her mother.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Kanye West Brings Back Sunday Service In Wyoming

Ye and Kim K post clips from the outdoor worship session.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kim Kardashian Calls For C-Murder To Be Released From Prison

Monica is working with the criminal justice reform advocate to help the incarcerated New Orleans native.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" Breaks YouTube Record For Biggest First Week U.S. Debut

The controversial single continues to dominate the charts.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Russell Brand Slammed For "Mansplaining" Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallions "WAP"

Russell Brand is under fire for trying to unpack women's sexuality through Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's raunchy song "WAP."

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Kanye West Offers Lucrative Job To Christians Only

Yeezy turned to Twitter to find someone to help him manage his billions.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Common Among The Artists Slated To Play The DNC

Chicago rapper Common is heading to the DNC to help wrangle up support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Breesmilez