Logic Drops His "Retirement" Album 'No Pressure'

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

No I.D. helped craft the project.

(AllHipHop News) Is Sir Robert Bryson Hall II really ready to walk away from the microphone for good? The Maryland rapper, better known as Logic, said he is truly done making music projects.

Before Logic enters into retirement, he dropped a new album titled No Pressure. The 15-track effort was executive produced by Hall, Ernest Dion "No I.D." Wilson, and Chris Zarou.

Logic previously announced that 2017's Everybody would be his final album. However, he did go own to release several more projects over the last three years.

Throughout his career, Logic scored three chart-topping albums on the Billboard 200. 2017's Everybody, 2018's Bobby Tarantino II, and 2019's Confessions of a Dangerous Mind each debuted at #1. 

2018's Young Sintra IV peaked at #2. In 2019, the Supermarket soundtrack only reached #56 on the Billboard 200 with 11,823 first-week units. 

No Pressure will likely be blocked from the top spot by Taylor Swift's Folklore which arrived on the same day. At the moment, Logic's latest LP sits at #3 on the U.S. iTunes chart behind Folklore and The Chicks' Gaslighter.

