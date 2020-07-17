Logic Once Again Announces Final Album & Retirement

This is not the first time the "1-800-273-8255" performer said he was done making projects.

(AllHipHop News) It is very rare for a rap star to retire from the game and actually step away from the mic for good. The list of un-retired emcees includes Jay-Z, Ma$e, Lupe Fiasco, Nicki Minaj, and more.

Will Logic actually stop putting out LPs in the near future? The Maryland rhymer told his 2.4 million Twitter followers that he is ready to walk away from recording after letting loose one final project.

"Officially announcing my retirement with the release of 'No Pressure' executive produced by No I.D. July 24th... It’s been a great decade. Now it’s time to be a great father," tweeted Logic on Thursday night.

This is not the first time Logic has claimed to be stepping away from the recording booth. In 2017, he declared the album after Everybody would be his last. However, he went on to release other full-length projects such as Bobby Tarantino II, YSIV, Supermarket, and Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.