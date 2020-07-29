AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Logic's First-Week Sales Projections For 'No Pressure' Skyrocket

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Bobby is selling limited-edition merch that's bundled with the LP.

(AllHipHop News) According to Logic, No Pressure will be the rapper's final album. On July 16, he announced his retirement from making projects in order to spend more time with his child.

The decision to fallback as a recording artist has apparently caused his fans to run up the first-week sales for No Pressure. After first projecting the total to come in around 75,000-85,000 units, HDD is now reporting Logic is on pace to move 150,000-170,000 units.

2019's Confessions of a Dangerous Mind debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 80,000 units. The Maryland native will not open in the top spot with No Pressure, because Taylor Swift's Folklore is set to collect 725,000-750,000 units.

Logic is also selling exclusive No Pressure merchandise bundles. His supporters can purchase hoodies, t-shirts, sweatpants, shorts, face masks, and posters that come with a copy of the digital album. The online store is only selling the items during the album's first week of release.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kanye West Files To Be On New Jersey Ballot For President

Will the Garden State allow Ye on the presidential ballot as a candidate or will someone through a curveball to the Good Music emcee?

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Jam Master Jay's Daughter Opens Black-Owned Gym In Downtown Los Angeles

Jam Master Jay's daughter is following in her famous dad's footsteps and making history!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

ariezblog

Run The Jewels Announces New Cannabis Strain "Ooh La La"

Killer Mike and El-P are releasing their own strain of cannabis with an armora of lemon drops and fresh berries!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

BigBOOM33

Reports: Body Of Rapper LB da Boss Recovered From Lake After Tragic Drowning

Tragic news is coming out of Pennsylvania after the body of LB da Boss was reportedly recovered from a lake.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Lil Nas X Calls For Fans To Stop Putting Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Against Each Other

The public rivalry seemed to burn out over the last year.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Rick Ross & 2 Chainz Set To Take Part In 'Verzuz' Battle

Who do you think will win the hits-for-hits friendly competition?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cam'ron & Faizon Love Accuse Each Other Of Being Gay

Both men's IG page is filled with homoerotic memes and videos.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Megan Thee Stallion Fans Demand Tory Lanez Be Thrown Out Of The U.S.

Tory Lanez seems to be in some serious trouble - and he hasn't been charged with a crime - yet. But fans believe he shot Megan Thee Stallion and now they want him out of the country!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Facebook Deactivates Wiley's IG And Facebook Accounts Over Anti-Semitic Rant

Social media platforms are no longer tolerating platinum-selling rapper Wiley's water-shedding of insults against the Jewish community, and have made moves to protect others from his ethnically-directed hate speech.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Bun B, Russ, Yvonne Orji & More To Join We The People's Conversation On Voting Rights

A collective of artists and athletes are working together to combat voter suppression.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)