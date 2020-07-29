Logic's First-Week Sales Projections For 'No Pressure' Skyrocket

Bobby is selling limited-edition merch that's bundled with the LP.

(AllHipHop News) According to Logic, No Pressure will be the rapper's final album. On July 16, he announced his retirement from making projects in order to spend more time with his child.

The decision to fallback as a recording artist has apparently caused his fans to run up the first-week sales for No Pressure. After first projecting the total to come in around 75,000-85,000 units, HDD is now reporting Logic is on pace to move 150,000-170,000 units.

2019's Confessions of a Dangerous Mind debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 80,000 units. The Maryland native will not open in the top spot with No Pressure, because Taylor Swift's Folklore is set to collect 725,000-750,000 units.

Logic is also selling exclusive No Pressure merchandise bundles. His supporters can purchase hoodies, t-shirts, sweatpants, shorts, face masks, and posters that come with a copy of the digital album. The online store is only selling the items during the album's first week of release.