Logic’s Scores Second-Highest Sales Week Of His Career With 'No Pressure'

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Kid LAROI breaks onto the Billboard 200 chart.

(AllHipHop News) Bobby "Logic" Hall told his fans that No Pressure would be his final studio LP. It seems the Maryland rapper's retirement announcement helped him earn his seventh Top 10 album.

No Pressure debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart with 221,000 first-week units. Logic was beaten out for the top spot by Taylor Swift's Folklore which started with 846,000 units.

The 30-year-old artist secured his largest sales week since Everybody collected 248,000 units in 2017. That album included the Top 5 single "1-800-273-8255" featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid. 2019's Confessions of a Dangerous Mind started with 80,000 units.

According to Billboard, No Pressure got a significant boost in sales from merchandise/album bundles that were only offered for one week. Of the 221K total, 172K units were from pure sales. 

Juice WRLD’s posthumous album, Legends Never Die, slipped to #3 on the latest Billboard 200. Pop Smoke’s posthumous album, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, fell to #4.

Gunna’s Wunna jumped 15 positions from #21 to #6 following the release of a deluxe version. Lil Baby’s My Turn dropped to #7. The Kid LAROI's F*ck Love premiered at #8. Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding slid to #9.

