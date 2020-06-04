Logic Struggling To Process Violent Race Riots In The U.S.

Rapper Logic broke his social media silence in the wake of George Floyd's death, but is that enough?

(AllHipHop News) Logic could be so much more powerful if he threw on his Black man bomber jacket and jumped out in the streets like the Public Enemy- Wu-Tang Clan - Rage Against the Machine offspring that we thought he presented himself as.

But … white-skinned privilege often makes mixed people seem uncomfortable when the prying and judgmental eyes of the public catch them between worlds of racial anguish.

It is one thing to say you about racial equality, until in the infamous words of Prodigy, “there’s a war going on outside.”

It might not be so … but it seems like that.

Some people of mixed race (not all) stumble over their own words, nervously understanding that the cloak of safety and security, prosperity, and cultural-acceptance is fragile.

The reality of them being trapped between two worlds —whiteness and others— is a social prison and prism that they can’t easily escape.

The s##t is scary … you know why … but cause race and identity as beautiful as they are can be scary. It can be ugly. It can be complicated. It can wear you down.

Logic appears to be worn down by the race thing. Give him a different cause — suicide — poverty — drug addiction — let him skip race. He can after all. He is (typed in a hushed whisper) one of those types of negroes.

But let’s talk about it.

While the easiest ideology around talking about this phenomenon might be WEB Dubois’ concept of “double-consciousness,” a social philosophy birthed out of his book The Souls of Black Folk a brilliant work published back in 1903, a few decades after slavery, that truly is not a fit.

In the case of those of American multiraciality, particularly in pop culture and especially depending on how your face and body reads, your racialization can depend on your ability to retreat into that whiteness when it works well for you.

Or, to the contrary, abound in your Blackness when that form of appropriation is profitable … or at the very least comfortable.

Logic is not getting rich off his Blackness.

In a weird way Kim Kardashian might have blown up off it and Eminem gets props for denying and dancing around it, but Logic seems to get whipped living between that two-ness, maybe even in a third reality that so many of the slave children probably had to.

Even more difficult is the fact that he is the product of paternal Blackness, dispelling the “you are what your mother is” rule made prominent by slavery.

No really, that is a thing: A 1662 law made all children of enslaved mothers slaves, regardless of the father’s race or status, so that rape by white slave-masters couldn’t create a free child.

And so when you had a white mother, the backlash resulted in many with a "shamed heritage" and/ or a dead child. If racism and modern-day slavery has morphed but still has a remnant, there is possibly residual on how one might see themselves in light of this parentage.

That comes to mind when watching rapper Logic, the emcee out of Maryland, talk about his inability to articulate how he feels about what is going on.

He, like most Americans, is traumatized. But unlike many activists of his ilk, Black, white or indifferent, he has not taken to the streets or adopted the embodiment of what his music and his rap personage suggest.

See everybody is about that revolution until there is about that revolution.

In a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, BobbysWorld, he shared with his 1.23 million subscribers and his Instagram the following:

“So first and foremost, I just want to say that my heart … man I feel like really weird doing this video if I am being completely honest. My heart and soul is with everyone out there right now who is going through this state of our country. It’s been so crazy to process because it happened so fast … mind you after hundreds of oppression.”

“But with the recent events of how quickly everything happened in many ways it is like I have been mourning with this country. This country has been mourning. There is no way you can stand by … I mean I haven’t been on social media for my own mental health for months and months back … it’s a crazy place but I had to break that.”

“I just had my son and when I think about the events that are happening now, I look at my boy and am like this isn’t the world I want him to grow up in.”

“I don’t know what I can do or say, but I am trying to do it. And anybody out there that is like be as peaceful as you can but at the same time … we got to you know what I mean … we got to let these people know. I am literally like speechless at everything that is going on. This is crazy. This is what I have spent my entire year fighting against.”

Logic’s racial identity has always felt painful. Many Blacks don’t even give him a chance because his experiences and fan base are sooo white.

But also, if you listen to him talk about his Blackness or hear him talk about growing up with a Black father addicted to drugs and a white mother who used racial slurs when talking to her seven bi-racial children (even Logic who looks the most white) you can see wherein the rub lies in his ability to fully articulate how he feels about “what is going on” in the world.

He even said this … something many a tragic mulatto has expressed in such a stigmatized world, "It's scary to say, 'This is who I am,' and the world goes, 'No, you're not,'" he told NPR in 2017. "You know, 'You haven't experienced that, you didn't grow up like this.' "

In his video, he struggled not only to speak about what the current state of the world is, but also could not even say the names of the three most recent victims of police-involved murders.

And while it is disappointing that he can’t articulate his pain, fear, hurt, trauma … we all get it.

It’s just that some people don’t have the luxury of being in the home away from it.

Getting the nod by the cops when they see you in a car. Not having a Central Park Karen call the cops on you.

But in the same breath … some will never know how it feels to have the guilt associated with getting the pass. It ain’t his fault, but he has the celebrity and platform to do more than post a link for people to support Black businesses.

Bruh. You have to do more. F##k your skin, your ancestors (and they are and we know you know them) are raging in your spirit and calling you to fight for them. And that is why you can’t find the words … you can’t because you feel that MAAFA rising in your DNA, telling you that there is more required of you.