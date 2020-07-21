AllHipHop
Logic Surprises Fans With Baby News & Seven-Figure Deal With Twitch

AllHipHop Staff

No wonder Logic is retiring...he signed a million-dollar-deal with Twitch!

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Logic has become a dad.

The star announced the birth of his son on Friday (17Jul20), a day after telling fans his next album, No Pressure, will be his last, and confirming reports he is retiring from the music industry.

Sharing photos of himself, wife Brittney Noell, and their baby on Instagram on Friday, the 30-year-old Sucker For Pain hitmaker wrote: "Privacy with family is something that is very important to me. However, my fans have been my family since this all started so I wanted to share with you a glimpse into the life I am now diving into head first.

"I would like you to meet LB as we call him, Little Bobby. And my beautiful wife Brittney who is an incredible mother. These two make me the happiest man in the world and it's a happiness nothing else has ever been able to fulfill."

He then assured his fans he would be there for them after his retirement, adding: "I know the news of retirement may be bittersweet when understanding the motives behind it. But worry not dear listener. I will still be here for you. This will now, if anything, only allow me to focus more on not only my family. But YOU...!

"Now let's all kick back, love life and enjoy each day having fun... No Pressure."

In related news, Logic just revealed he has signed a seven-figure-deal with Twitch, where he will create content exclusive to the streaming platform.

Logic is currently putting together a broadcast schedule, where the self-proclaimed nerd will stream himself playing games while helping fans to unwind after a long day of work, or protesting.

