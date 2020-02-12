Long Beach Crooked I Takes On Audio Tech With New Venture Emrgnt

(AllHipHop News) Artists are creating new opportunities in 2020.

No longer are people simply sitting back and waiting on the big bag from the label, they are taking pages out the Troy Carter book of “Make it Happen” and creating come ups for themselves.

And while many rappers look to running their own label, real estate or buying a food franchise as the move for them to get extra paper, few look at tech.

Not Kxng Crooked.

The Shady Records/ Slaughterhouse artist most recognizably known as Crooked I has recently engaged in a work agreement with Emrgnt Technologies, LLC to launch The Plugs.

The Plugs is a digital system that will provide consumers with a variety of stylish wireless audio products.

Along with rising artists MRK SX and J. IRJA, they are poised to elevate the listening experience of all who love music.

According to the company’s press release, the partnership will release its first wireless earbuds, LB-313.

The company contends that the earbuds “provide high-quality sound and features CVC 6.0 Noise Cancellation. Ideal for any environment, these wireless earbuds are extremely comfortable to wear. Additionally, the LB-313 earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.0 Realtek Chipset for the strongest signal without any disruption or delay within distances up to 50 feet. They also offer a powerful 6-hour battery life and can obtain a full charge, up to 4 times, before having to charge its charging case.”

We know that Crooked I has already established himself as an A+ emcee, hearing words in his head that once constructed in rhyme, are simply magical.

Let’s hope he has the same magic creating tech for our ears.