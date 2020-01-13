AllHipHop
Lori Harvey Faces Charges Over Hit And Run

AllHipHop Staff
by

Future's girlfriend Lori Harvey could be facing some jail time over a hit-and-run last October.

(AllHipHop News) Lori Harvey has been charged in a hit and run case from last October, after initially escaping being booked.

The 23-year-old daughter of Steve Harvey was arrested after reportedly attempting to flee the scene of a serious car accident on October 20.

An eyewitness said at the time that the 22-year-old crashed her Mercedes SUV into another car, flipping her vehicle while driving through Beverly Hills, California.

While she was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor hit and run, and delaying a police investigation, she wasn't charged.

However, according to the L.A. County District Attorney's Office, Lori has now been charged with two misdemeanors - one for resisting/delaying/obstructing a peace officer, and one for hit and run resulting in property damage.

She's expected to be arraigned later this month.

