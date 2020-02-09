AllHipHop
Lori Harvey Fights Off Carjacker in Atlanta

Lori Harvey was returning from Whole Foods when a man tried to steal her Rolls Royce.

(AllHipHop News) Lori Harvey was the victim of an attempted carjacking incident in Atlanta.

The step-daughter of Steve Harvey, Lori was on her way to the trunk of her 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which was parked at an apartment complex in Atlanta on Wednesday night.

That is when a man ran to the driver’s seat in an attempt to drive off.

In a police report obtained by TMZ, the 23-year-old told cops that a young black male attempted to hop in her luxury wheels.

She “ran toward him and struggled with him as he was sitting in the SUV ... but he pushed her away.”

Harvey left the scene after she realized that she could just walk away with the key fob. The suspect then stole a red duffel bag from the SUV filled with clothes and fled in a getaway car.

Lori Harvey told police she was returning from Whole Foods when the incident occurred. Police are investigating and checking to see if any footage was captured on surveillance cameras.

Lori Harvey recently pled not guilty to two counts of misdemeanor hit and run. She was reportedly texting and driving back in October when she crashed into another car in Beverly Hills and tried to leave the scene.

Her pretrial hearing is scheduled for later this month on February 28th. 

