Lori Harvey Swears She's Innocent In Hit And Run

(AllHipHop News) Model Lori Harvey has pleaded not guilty to hit-and-run charges relating to a car accident in Los Angeles in October.

The stepdaughter of comedian Steve Harvey was arraigned in court on Tuesday on misdemeanor counts of resisting/delaying/obstructing a peace officer, and hit-and-run resulting in property damage.

She stands accused of crashing her Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon into a parked car while driving through Beverly Hills, and leaving the scene of the incident before police could arrive to investigate - even though the force of the collision was enough to flip her vehicle on its side.

The beauty, who was only officially charged earlier this month is due to attend a preliminary hearing in February.

Harvey's court appearance comes days after she and rapper Future went public with their romance while on vacation in Jamaica to celebrate her 23rd birthday.