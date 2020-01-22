AllHipHop
Login

Lori Harvey Swears She's Innocent In Hit And Run

AllHipHop Staff
by

Lori Harvey is denying charges she left the scene of a crazy accident in L.A. last October.

(AllHipHop News) Model Lori Harvey has pleaded not guilty to hit-and-run charges relating to a car accident in Los Angeles in October.

The stepdaughter of comedian Steve Harvey was arraigned in court on Tuesday on misdemeanor counts of resisting/delaying/obstructing a peace officer, and hit-and-run resulting in property damage.

She stands accused of crashing her Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon into a parked car while driving through Beverly Hills, and leaving the scene of the incident before police could arrive to investigate - even though the force of the collision was enough to flip her vehicle on its side.

The beauty, who was only officially charged earlier this month is due to attend a preliminary hearing in February.

Harvey's court appearance comes days after she and rapper Future went public with their romance while on vacation in Jamaica to celebrate her 23rd birthday.

Comments
Roddy Ricch's "The Box" Tops The Hot 100 Chart For A Second Week
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
T.I. Talks Trap Music Museum's First Female Exhibit Honoring Cardi B & Nicki Minaj
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
No More Weed For DaBaby
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Judge Explains Why Tekashi 6ix9ine Must Remain Behind Bars
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
mrmario100
mrmario100Ugly, ignorant, dumb ass hoe don't know nothin bout being in the game but want to drop names...And why allhiphop still…
Beyonce Signs Big Time Deal With Sony/ATV
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Quotes The Notorious B.I.G. During Trump Impeachment Trial
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Joe Budden Responds To Eminem Calling Him "Traitor Joe"
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
jbiv333
jbiv333The quote from Joe Budden that you reported is disingenuous to say the least, the aggressive tone u speak of was a…
DJ Khaled Welcomes Second Son
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Epic Nipsey Hussle Tribute Planned For Grammys
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Read A Letter R. Kelly "Allegedly" Sent To One Of His Victims
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
1
Last Reply· by
tyfromthechi
tyfromthechiSounda like a bunch of bull