AllHipHop
Los Angeles Lakers Release A Statement About The Death Of Kobe & Gianna Bryant

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The Mamba Sports Foundation set up the MambaOnThree Fund to support the families affected by the tragedy.

(AllHipHop News) NBA players and fans continue to mourn the death of 41-year-old Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, and the seven other victims of a tragic helicopter crash that took place on January 26. The Los Angeles Lakers organization has now released a statement about Kobe's passing.

The team posted the following message on its verified Instagram account:

We are devastated and have been forever changed by the sudden loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. We send our love to Vanessa, the Bryant family, and to the families of the other passengers. Words cannot express what Kobe means to the Los Angeles Lakers, our fans, and our city. More than a basketball player, he was a beloved father, husband, and teammate. Their love and light will remain in our hearts forever.
The Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to support the families affected by this tragedy. To help, please visit MambaOnThree.org. For those who are inspired to continue Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org.

Kobe played for the Lakers for 20 seasons. He won five NBA championships, 2 NBA Finals MVP Awards, and 1 NBA Most Valuable Player Award. The basketball legend also known as Black Mamba was selected for 18 All-Star games and won the All-Star Game MVP Award four times. 

