Love Birds Quavo And Saweetie Celebrate 2 Years Of Bliss

AllHipHop Staff

The couple explained how social media sparked their relationship.

(AllHipHop News) Quavo and Saweetie flirted with emojis when they first connected over Instagram.

The couple has been dating for two years, and the Migos star and his rapper girlfriend told GQ magazine their first conversation took place after he private messaged her on the social media platform.

“He sent me the snowflake (emoji), and I sent him the stir-fry back," Saweetie revealed, referencing Quavo's 2017 hit with the rap trio.

"I seen her on my Explore page. I was like, 'Damn! Who is this?'" Quavo, real name Quavious Keyate Marshall, added. "So I did my research and I DM her. I was like, 'How she going to call herself icy and she don't talk to me?' So I slid in her DM. I told her, 'You an icy girl, you need a glacier boy.'"

The pair flirted over DMs, and eventually on the phone, before meeting face-to-face. And their first date wasn't plain sailing either - they finally met at Quavo's favorite steakhouse, Stoney River, where he nearly choked on a crab cake.

"I'm still getting to know him, so I feel awkward because he's, like, choking at the table," Saweetie recalled, with Quavo adding that they still ended the night with an "intimate first," and that they "ain't look back since."

Echoing her man's sentiments, Saweetie, real name Diamonte Harper, gushed: "Growing up I struggled with communication, and he has taught me to be a better communicator.

"I feel like I'm growing and I'm maturing because of him - not the music, not Saweetie, but Diamonte. I don't know how I would be as a person if I would have never met him." 

AllHipHop Staff