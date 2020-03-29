AllHipHop
"Love & Hip Hop Hollywood" Star Stricken With Coronavirus

Fatima Barrie

Sincere Show shared he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in an IGTV video.

(AllHipHop News) "Love & Hip Hop Hollywood" star Sincere Show has revealed that he has Coronavirus.

The reality star took to Instagram to share what he’s been experiencing with his health over the last few days.

He captioned an IGTV video, “It took a lot for me to make this video as I am a very private person, but it is important for me to share my story.” He continued, “Please everyone take this seriously #Covid19. Protect yourself protect your family.”

In the video, Sincere can be seen in a hospital bed with an oxygen tube attached to his nose.

“About a week ago, you know, wasn’t feeling my best. [I] had to call the ambulance to take me to the hospital,” he said. “They read all the necessary tests and everything and I was diagnosed with COVID-19. Been in the hospital ever since.”

He then shared that he has pneumonia in both of his lungs, making it difficult for him to breathe.

Sincere emphasized the scary reality of the virus and its uncertainty, reiterating that COVID-19 is serious.

“You got healthcare professionals, go to school for you know, 10, 20, 30 years, and they don’t even know what this thing is. Nobody fully understands what it is yet," he stated.

Several celebrities sent prayers and well wishes to Sincere in the comments of his video including Director X, O.T. Genesis, Safaree, Somaya Reece, and Dani Leigh.

