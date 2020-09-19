"Love & Hip Hop" Star Says Tory Lanez And His Crew Savagely Beat Him Causing Surgery

Tory Lanez has some more legal problems to untangle after tangling with Prince of "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" inside of hotspot, Liv.

The well-known promoter alleges that the "ChixTape" singer assaulted him on November 9, at LIV nightclub.

He detailed the account saying, “He swung, he initially missed, he jumped over, and then they just started trying to attack me.” The incident was recorded on a cell phone, clearly showing Tory Lanez in the melee.

Despite previously knowing Tory Lanez, Prince contends that the “Stupid Again” rapper attacked him because of a misunderstanding.

"They felt that I was insinuating that they stole the record from me, and I was just like, no, I would never do that, that was never my intention," Prince said. "I had no issue with him at all."

Since the assault, Prince reveals that he has had to have surgery for a dislodged tooth— which has made him extremely uncomfortable with his appearance.