Ludacris And Nelly Go Hit For Hit In Verzuz Battle

Ludacris and Nelly went head-to-head tonight during Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's critically acclaimed Verzuz battle, and Nelly lost.

(AllHipHop News) Ludacris' battle with Nelly was almost a wash - literally.

The bad weather, heavy rain, and Thunderstorms in Saint Louis, Missouri resulted in a terrible WIFI for Nelly, who was completely unintelligible for much of the first 45 minutes of their Verzuz battle.

Nelly's audio was so bad Ludacris and Timbaland considered postponing the event.

As over 400,000 waited, Luda politely stalled fans but he blessed fidgety viewers with a pair of treats while everyone awaited Nelly's return from Wifi hell.

The Atlanta rapper debuted a banging new record called "Silence of the Lambs" featuring Lil Wayne.

In the record, Ludacris disses R. Kelly, and name-checks Colin Kaepernick, Roseanne Bar and Floyd Mayweather with some clever bars.

According to Luda, the song is one of ten tracks he already has recorded with the Young Money rap star.

Luda wasn't finished though. The rapper received the green-light from Timbaland to debut another new banger with Chance the Rapper, who was among the celebrities watching Luda's showdown with Nelly.

When Nelly's Wifi started "working" again, both rappers went through a string of their hits.

Nelly broke out slappers like "E.I.," "Hot in Herre," and others, while Luda fired back heat like "Roll Out," "Area Codes" and his verse on "Made You Look" by Nas.

In the end, most people crowned Ludacris the winner, not only because he seemed to continuously one-up Nelly with just the flow of his selections, but also because of the Saint Louis rapper's poor connection, which turned most viewers off.

Take a look at the full battle: